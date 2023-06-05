I'm not Worshipping Your "Pride" Flag; there's ZERO Brave about Being LGBTQ

Why is it a hate crime, to burn a pride flag, but not an American flag, as leftist DAs in Woke cities and states, want to make it? Being LGBTQ is perfectly OK, but there is nothing brave about it, so stop trying to make us worship you and just live your lives.And Justin Trudeau eschews the Canadian flag, to fly the LGBTQ pride flag at his Prime Minister's office.
#woke #pride #pridemonth #lgbtq #brave
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.