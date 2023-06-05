Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I'm not Worshipping Your "Pride" Flag; there's ZERO Brave about Being LGBTQ
60 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 21 hours ago |

Why is it a hate crime, to burn a pride flag, but not an American flag, as leftist DAs in Woke cities and states, want to make it? Being LGBTQ is perfectly OK, but there is nothing brave about it, so stop trying to make us worship you and just live your lives.And Justin Trudeau eschews the Canadian flag, to fly the LGBTQ pride flag at his Prime Minister's office.

#woke #pride #pridemonth #lgbtq #brave


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
pridelgbtqjustin trudeauwokepride flaggaylesbianus politicsbravehate crimepride monthprime ministers officecanadian flagdo your thing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket