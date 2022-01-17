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Dr. Ariyana Love Says Doctor Is Dead After Speaking Out About Vaxx Dec. 9, 2021
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562 views • January 17, 2022
Dr. Ariyana Love of Finland has Dr. Ariyana been one of our leading guests on the question of whether graphene oxide is in these vaccines. She recently shared some upsetting news with us. Dr. Andreas Noack, the German doctor who claims to have found microscopic nano-razors within a vaccine sample, has died, just days after his most recent findings.
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