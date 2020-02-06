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TTAC Webinar #3 | The Benefits of Hydrogenized Water Feat. Paul Barattiero
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33 views • February 06, 2020
Wow! We were so thrilled to connect with over 2K people during our last webinar. For the first two weeks of our new webinar series, Ty & Charlene Bollinger spoke with our TTAC community in a live Q&A format to answer questions from folks all over the world.
Be sure to watch the video to learn more about his powerful echo® Ultra H2 Machine. How can hydrogenized water help? Go here for more info: http://bit.ly/echo-h2o-machine
Be sure to watch the video to learn more about his powerful echo® Ultra H2 Machine. How can hydrogenized water help? Go here for more info: http://bit.ly/echo-h2o-machine
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