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[Streamed live on Jun 29, 2020] CuttingEdge: QnA Violent Communist Takeover
CuttingEdge
CuttingEdge
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22 views • July 01, 2020
CuttingEdge: QnA Violent Communist Takeover
It's apparent to me that most people have no idea what is going on. We are at war folks, a civil war. It's communism vs freedom. Some of you reading this have no idea how many people have been murdered by the Communist movement. It makes the Jewish massacre in Germany look like child's play.

The education system has failed us, the churches have failed us, the media has failed us, we have all failed each other. Each person needs to take full responsibility in this matter. You need to educate yourself, your children, and anyone that looks to you for guidance. Prepare for the worst and pray for the best.

It's not the President's, Governor's, military's or Police's sole responsibility to protect you. Every person in the USA is going to have to make some real decisions.

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