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The Blueprint for 2 Americas interview with Author Linda Nelson
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40 views • November 08, 2021
Is there a plan to keep us at odds? Is the division Rich and Poor, Black and white, Male and Female, or is there a bigger agenda here? Jodi and Linda discuss the Humanist Manifesto's 1, 2, 3 which begun way back in 1933 and why are we seeing it today!!?? A must read book... You can purchase it or write her if you can't afford it and she will send you one.... also the Humanist Manifesto's can be downloaded free, all at Linda's website:
www.2Americas.net
Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net
www.2Americas.net
Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net
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