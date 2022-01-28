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⁣The ICONIC Podcast Compilation ⁣ (MUST WATCH) [Jeremy Elliott]
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106 views • January 28, 2022
⁣The ICONIC Podcast Compilation ⁣ (MUST WATCH) [Jeremy Elliott]

MegaUpload Archive with all ICONIC Videos [For when they get taken down]
https://mega.nz/folder/FhoFVQpS#r8qQKV3bmU3F0_-j2BsLyQ

This guy knows EVERYTHING, MUST WATCH [Covid TRUTH from Jeremy Elliott]

====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre

TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512

________
The ICONIC Podcast 38.7K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheICONICPodcast/featured

The Iconic Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE9Sj8InN9Bzb7GO32IssPw

jeremy elliott
https://unshackledminds.com/tag/jeremy-elliott/
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheICONICPodcast/featured


Other Worth-while videos from this guy:
================================
Jeremy Elliott on the coronavirus policy - The Iconic Podcast
https://youtu.be/nNXpcPUHCPw

The ICONIC PODCAST | World History Overview
https://youtu.be/KJAx2A99kZ8

Understand the past, Understand the Present
https://youtu.be/6kqDzVB0SvY
https://youtu.be/Ec89pdfpLCI


The Con-Game of Liberation Movements
https://youtu.be/YyOH0NCuKUw
https://www.roxytube.com/v/g58sX6

Follow the money
https://youtu.be/oJHSeRZoa68
Rings of Power
https://youtu.be/dlP7vQlb4_c

Double Speak
https://youtu.be/MH13iOXFV0Y
https://www.roxytube.com/v/wHRYKX
https://youtu.be/FqW2kWQ3uWk

Marxism and the Abolition of Private Property
https://youtu.be/dXDRJXMMyrA

The society of " THE ELECT "
https://youtu.be/MH13iOXFV0Y
https://www.roxytube.com/v/hTmbA9
https://youtu.be/Cq1wZsEXGxA

What is the strategy to implement communism worldwide
https://youtu.be/ibzon5mlQZY

NWO | Communist party agenda
https://youtu.be/V8qhlIrClPQ

Communist Subversion 2 | Full Version (3.5 Hours) [Jeremy Elliott - The ICONIC Podcast
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/1632055140366:0?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

⁣COMMUNIST SUBVERSION | A PLAN FOR TOTAL WORLD-WIDE CONTROL | PART 1
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/COMMUNIST-SUBVERSION--A-PLAN-FOR-TOTAL-WORLD-WIDE-CONTROL--PART-1:67?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
https://rumble.com/vhc2pt-communist-subversion-2-episode-1.html?mref=ris7n&;mc=28ywe
This video is the continuation of the original Communist Subversion video found here:
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6D8TAy

Communist Subversion | A Plan for World-Wide Total Control | Part 1

Communist Subversion Part 1 provides a high level overview on the many layers to understanding the culprits involved in the New World Order. Part 1 provides a review and commentary by Jeremy Elliott on the classic works of G. Edward Griffin and Yuri Bezmenov as they relate to the New World Order and current events.

G. Edward Griffin

Griffin provides details on the mysterious and infamous "They," the Secret Societies, the puppet-masters behind the scenes who control the governments of the world through carefully constructed "Rings of Power." These power groups maintain generational plans
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy