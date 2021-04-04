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US will be united again - Dream translation
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50 views • April 04, 2021
After a canyon-type great divide, there will be a union with leaders starting to talk to each other from each sides. Info received on 13th of July, 2020. It’s still fresh, not instant. Note: I am not American – despite of that I used to receive US info. Written version is here: https://miremeya.blogspot.com/2020/07/canyon-dream-prophecy-about-usa-will-be.html
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