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Mercury Put in Food to Harm
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57 views • October 09, 2020
This is a story of a deranged person who puts mercury in sandwiches he feeds to friends. Crazy.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/german-sandwich-metal-poisoning-mercury-jail-klaus-o-a8813316.html
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YK4x6URPzzs&;feature=youtu.be
link for SAMA interview
Link to my book
https://www.amazon.com/Mercury-Ultimate-Truth-Chronic-Disease-ebook/dp/B07Q52QG2J/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/german-sandwich-metal-poisoning-mercury-jail-klaus-o-a8813316.html
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YK4x6URPzzs&;feature=youtu.be
link for SAMA interview
Link to my book
https://www.amazon.com/Mercury-Ultimate-Truth-Chronic-Disease-ebook/dp/B07Q52QG2J/
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