This is Sefton Park Liverpool St Patricks Day 18 March 2021, people are tiring of the lockdown

This is Sefton Park Liverpool St Patricks Day 2021, people are tiring of the lockdown.

This is an estimate of 2000 people in Sefton Park, Liverpool, Merseyside England. UK allegedly filmed 17 March 2021, for St Patricks Day.



Guess we have had enough of the lockdown and all the stuff that goes with it. Its not about the virus, here is why.



Nothing is perfect but 'indisputable fact' generally our immune system overcomes the ccc (Covid Common Cold) 99.7% of the time. Conclusion is everyone's immune system is working perfectly well enough to see off this lurgy. Tell the government to instruct the doctors and nurses to put their needles away, burn your mask and tell them all for commonsense reasons there is very obviously no reason to jab people. We know what is going on and its not about a virus.