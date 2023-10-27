Truth Seekers Mini Report - Does Oil Really Come from Fossil Fuels?

Angeline Marie discusses The Fossil Fuel Theory and The Abiotic Oil Theory, Jerome Corsi's book, Black Gold Stranglehold.
Sources:
Fletcher Prouty Explains Invention and Use of Term "Fossil Fuel
The Auto Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSff0pwc1Xc
Jerome Corsi on Abiotic Oil
Tom Nelson Podcast
https://youtu.be/G-mfJ5wwVoE
#AbioticTheory #ClimateChange #OilAndGas #FossilFuels
