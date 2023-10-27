Create New Account
Truth Seekers Mini Report - Does Oil Really Come from Fossil Fuels?
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Published 18 hours ago

Angeline Marie discusses The Fossil Fuel Theory and The Abiotic Oil Theory, Jerome Corsi's book, Black Gold Stranglehold.

Sources:
Fletcher Prouty Explains Invention and Use of Term "Fossil Fuel
The Auto Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSff0pwc1Xc

Jerome Corsi on Abiotic Oil
Tom Nelson Podcast
https://youtu.be/G-mfJ5wwVoE

Visit: https://www.truthseekersradioshow.com

