© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafa Calvin, a researcher from La Quinta Columna Research Institute in Spain, proved what Dr. Ardis said: nicotine is an antidote to Covid.
Get ready to learn practical solutions for protecting yourself and your family from EMFs. Register for free and watch now at https://BrightU.com.
#EMF #BryanArdis #EdGroup #HenryEaly #JanaSchmidt #health #awareness #detox #naturalremedies #electromagneticfrequencies #Earthing #technology #goodhealth #healthyliving #wellness