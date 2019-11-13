Stewart Rhodes: Supreme Court Decision Is Back Door Gun Banning

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Published on Nov 12, 2019
Constitutional attorney and founder of http://oathkeepers.org joins Alex Jones in studio to break down the backdoor gun grabbing tactics in the wake of the anti second amendment ruling handed down by the Supreme Court.
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