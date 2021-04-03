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Covid Brasil - hospitais colocando pessoas ainda vivas em caixões
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11 views • April 03, 2021
Pessoas vivas estão sendo dado como mortas e colocadas em caixões. O que está acontecendo??? O que querem esses hospitais, prefeitos e governantes com isso??
Living people are being reported dead and placed in coffins. What's up??? What do these hospitals, mayors and government officials want from this?
Living people are being reported dead and placed in coffins. What's up??? What do these hospitals, mayors and government officials want from this?
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