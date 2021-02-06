STANDING UP FOR WHAT’S RIGHT ** - Sen. Josh Hawley - Hannity/Hawley - 5/Feb/2021

** Hawley: “This is classic left wing hypocrisy, what we’re seeing here is woke capitol. They have an agenda to push their cronies, to push their ideological ideas and they want to silence and punish conservatives. They tried to do it with me although I’m not going to be silenced. You and I know they are trying to do it across the board on social media, they’re trying to go after small businesses people who donated to Republicans. It’s unbelievable, we just have to stand up and say no.”

“The impeachment proceedings are pre-determined. I can’t imagine that there is any way that the Democrats get to the numbers that they need. It’s totally unconstitutional, it is a sham trial, and it’s a disgrace to even have the senate go through with this.”

Hannity: “Big Tech is choosing sides. They never fact check the Russia collusion we now know to be lies and conspiracy theories, but they’re silencing Conservatives left and right and then big tech companies join forces to shut down a group like Parlor and shut down the president of the United States.”

Hawley: “This goes back to the double standard, the woke capitalist, the corporate media, they will push their ideological line the emission of the Russia Hoax. They’ve pushed it for years, turns out that there was no collusion and there were no crimes committed and it’s just absolutely unbelievable. And now with Hunter Biden who is under investigation for numerous potential crimes, including money laundering, potentially connected to his father and yet the woke media celebrates him while they’re trying to punish Conservatives.”

“I just go back to the fact that this will only succeed if Conservatives agree to go along with it, if we agree with being silenced, and I for one am not going to be silenced.”

“It’s pretty amazing that these Democrats who have objected to states after the Republicans won the elections in 2001, 2005 and 2017 Now they say that if Republicans then they are seditious, then they are traitors then they are criminals. It’s total hypocrisy. it’s a total power grab, and we’ve just got to stand up and expose that lie for what it is.”

“The Democrats wanted us to be stripped or expelled for that, but I can tell you Shaun I’m not going anywhere. I’m not going to bow down to the woke mob.”

“I’m not doing this to do anything other than my job of representing which is to represent the people of Missouri, and I was representing their voice on Jan 6th and I’m going to keep doing it.”

Shaun: “You know what, if we have more senators like yourself, that take strong stands fight for their beliefs and also stand up for this very important principle of freedom and freedom of speech we’ll be better off.”

** SEN JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE MEMBER

** SEN JOSH HAWLEY’S PUSH TO ELECTION INTEGRITY

** STANDING UP FOR WHAT’S RIGHT

** JOSH HAWLEY: “WE JUST HAVE TO STAND UP AND SAY NO”

** IMPEACHEMNT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND IS A SHAM TO EVEN HAVE THE SENATE GO THROUGH WITH THIS

** BIG TECH CHOSING SIDES AGAINST CONSERVATIVES

** Simon & Shuster cancel Hawley book deal and promote pedophile Hunter Biden’s Book

** Josh Hawley – Author - The Tyranny of Big Tech

**ONE –ON-ONE WITH SEN. JOSH HAWLER (R-MO)

** SILENCING DISSENT IS NOW A TOP PRIORITY FOR THE MEDIA MOB AND SILICON VALLEY

** DESPERATE TO DISTRACT FROM THEIR DESTRUCTIVE AGENDA, DEMOCRATS DOUBLE DOWN ON ANOTHER IMPEACHMENT DISASTER

** JOSH HAWLEY: “I FOR ONE AM NOT GOING TO BE SILENCED”