(New) WHO IS GOD????????!!!!!! #POLITICS #CURRENT EVENTS

# Targeted Individuals # Persecution # GangstalkingPLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND HIT THE NOTIFICATION BUTTONWho is God???!!, it is amazing that many people today have went from asking Where is God?? to Who is God???!!! as if God does not exist. The Coronavirus has made many realized that we do need God and all the things going on in the world, today.MORE POWERFUL VIDEOS"1. Frequency Disruptor Plus Visual Relaxer #electronic Harassment #Targeted Individuals #gangstalking2. We Have To Fight As Hard As The Enemy PART 2 REMASTERED #Targeted individuals #gangstalking3.Where is God ?? (Remastered) #Persecution #Targeted Individuals #Gang stalking4.Sign Of The Beast, New World Order, THE PLANS THEY HAVE FOR YOU, Depopulation #targeted individuals5.Persecution The Power To Endure #Target Individuals #Gangstalking #Persecution1. Our Radio Show Dr. Ralph Sept Sr. International Ministries Radio: 24 Hours of inspirational and uplifting Christian Music.2. Our Podcast : Dr. Ralph Sept Sr International Ministries Podcast: New Videos Bi Weekly. and Past episodes in our Christian Library for whatever problem your are experiencing.