Ex-professional footballer Matthew Le Tissier
 Ex-professional footballer Matthew Le Tissier 🇬🇧

                                                                

                              "...and I'm not exaggerating; -

                                        within five minutes 

                                                  my phone was ringing..."


Le Tissier tells how in 2021 he realized that there were more and more emergency medical treatments, collapses and deaths of young, fit athletes, and reports

about his efforts to persuade football associations to carry out an investigation because it was not taking place.

