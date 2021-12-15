Kentucky Tornadoes Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 12/14/21(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the tornadoes in Kentucky and other states. Also citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating people with pre-existing health challenges will be in trouble if the contract the virus. Asserting people should support their immune systems by supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating foods with quercetin. A flavonoid antioxidant that can support proper blood pressure, blood sugar and lowers LDL. Neutralizing free radicals preventing the cell damage they cause. Experts recommend dosages between 500 and 1000 mg per day.CallersMadrew has a friend that has high blood pressure and is recovering from breast cancer.Bruce has two questions first asks Doc if oats have gluten. Second he has questions for his brother that has an abdominal hernia and low back pain.Ken asks Doc about an 80 pound dog diagnosed with Cushing's disease.John has excessive ear wax and asks how best to clear it out.