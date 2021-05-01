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THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets - Segment 1
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82 views • May 01, 2021
"The Office of The Prophets" - Segment 1
Sponsored by Pray California | Global Net TV | Authentic TV | Global Prayer | Sachai TV | Promise Channel & other collaborating organizations |
with hosts David & Kathy Andrade, Maryal Boumann and Wolfgang Kovacek
THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets - Segment 1
Program:
- Welcome
- Victoria Orenze
- Wolfgang Kovacek Part 1
- Victoria Orenze
- Wolfgang Kovacek Part 2
- Reed Channell
- Jeanie Richardson
- Michael Ebube
- Dr. Chinyere Ifeacho
- Closing
Segment 1 - Total Length: 3h 3m 37s
Please continue to watch Segment 2 of THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets
Sponsored by Pray California | Global Net TV | Authentic TV | Global Prayer | Sachai TV | Promise Channel & other collaborating organizations |
with hosts David & Kathy Andrade, Maryal Boumann and Wolfgang Kovacek
THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets - Segment 1
Program:
- Welcome
- Victoria Orenze
- Wolfgang Kovacek Part 1
- Victoria Orenze
- Wolfgang Kovacek Part 2
- Reed Channell
- Jeanie Richardson
- Michael Ebube
- Dr. Chinyere Ifeacho
- Closing
Segment 1 - Total Length: 3h 3m 37s
Please continue to watch Segment 2 of THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets
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