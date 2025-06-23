Iran's UN ambassador said US 'decided to destroy diplomacy' with strikes on nuclear sites

Iran's UN ambassador said U.S. 'decided to destroy diplomacy' with strikes on nuclear sites.

Representatives from both Iran and Israel spoke during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday, one day after the U.S. attacked three nuclear sites in Iran.



Iran’s U.N. ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani that the U.S. “decided to destroy diplomacy,” and that the Iranian military will decide the “timing, nature and scale” of the country’s “proportionate response.”



Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, supported President Trump's decision to intervene in the conflict.

More about this:

🚨 'Netanyahu has managed to DRAG the US INTO a costly war' – Iran’s envoy to the UN

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, addressed the UN Security Council emergency meeting. Key statements:

🔸 What happened today is a stain on the history of the United Nations.

🔸 Israeli and American attacks on Iran are barbaric.

🔸 We reserve the right to self-defense against the American enemy and its Israeli agent.

🔸 Iran is a peace-loving country and does not possess nuclear weapons — yet it has been attacked by two nuclear-armed states.

🔸 US allegations against Iran are politicized and baseless.

🔸 We appreciate the members who chose to stand on the right side of history and condemn American aggression.

🔸 After Israel failed to do the West's dirty work, Trump was forced to implement the despicable agenda himself.

🔸 America has once again recklessly chosen to sacrifice its own security just to protect Netanyahu.

🔸 Our armed forces will determine the timing, nature, and scale of the appropriate response.

Adding, the ending of this UN Emergency Meeting that again went no where:

UN complicit by not denouncing Trump strikes on Iran — Tehran