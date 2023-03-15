Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Toxic SM-102...
32 views
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

They write this as part of the ingredients of the jab. They admit this is in the jab. Here she explains the connections to the various groups behind the jab. It is shocking. This vaccine is being used under emergency use authorization. They never finish the clinical studies, and this allowed them to continue them. So everybody who has taken the vaccine is part of the research (experiment). In other words the research is being done on human beings! Completely unethical. And probably goes against the Nuremberg Code.

Keywords
ingredientstoxicdeceive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket