Toxic SM-102...

They write this as part of the ingredients of the jab. They admit this is in the jab. Here she explains the connections to the various groups behind the jab. It is shocking. This vaccine is being used under emergency use authorization. They never finish the clinical studies, and this allowed them to continue them. So everybody who has taken the vaccine is part of the research (experiment). In other words the research is being done on human beings! Completely unethical. And probably goes against the Nuremberg Code.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.