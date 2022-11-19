Dr. Scott Atlas: No Civilized Society Should Ever Use Children as Human Shields to Protect Grandma

"Where is the public health emergency today to grant an EUA for an experimental drug in healthy children?" asked Dr. Scott Atlas.

"And if people believe that this is shielding others by injecting children, what kind of a society are we — that's going to use our children as shields for us?"

"I'm a father. My role is to be a shield for my children. They are not to be a shield for me."

