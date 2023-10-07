Create New Account
'EMS 5G WARNING MORE REVELATIONS!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 20 hours ago

IF YOU THINK THE EMS WARNING CAME AND WENT WITHOUT ANYTHING BIG HAPPENING YOU'RE WRONG! THE SATANIC ELITE DON'T DO ANYTHING WITHOUT SOMETHING BAD HAPPENING. WE MUST SEARCH OUT EVERYTHING BY AMERICAS NAZI GOVERNMENT. BEHIND THE SCENES THEY'RE ALWAYS PLANTING SHEER EVIL IN THE WORLD. HERE IN NW MONTANA THEY USE THEIR INVISIBLE CLOCKING AIRCRAFT TO CONSTANTLY SPRAY US. ITS TRULY EVEIL WHAT THESE BASTARDS DO ALL THE TIME. MORE EYE OPENING VIDEOS COMING UNTIL ALMIGHTY TAKES ME TO HEAVEN...WAKEUP!

militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

