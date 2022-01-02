© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Highwire Flashback episode W.H.O is to Blame?
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • January 02, 2022
The Highwire has been instrumental in helping me learn what I never knew about vaccines until my children were hurt; their lack of long term safety studies, manufacturers not legally liable for injuries or deaths caused by vaccines, the corruption of our overseeing agencies like the FDA and CDC who have so many conflicts of interest its unbelievable... here independent journalists look at studies and news that mainstream news cannot cover due to funding from big pharma. What parents don't know can harm generations. And it has everything to do with whats happening today with the experimental gene therapy they are calling a vaccine. They can be found at thehighwire.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.