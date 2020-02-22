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Spill Aluminum and Mercury? Call in Hazmat... Inject it into your Body through Vaccines? That's called Medicine!
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90 views • February 22, 2020
Aluminum is toxic. But many vaccines have aluminum and mercury in them. When mercury is spilled in the hospital, the hazmat team is called out...but when vaccines are shot into newborns and others, it is all perfectly normal.....what is wrong with this picture? You decide.
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