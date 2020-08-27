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The NBA, WNBA & MLB cancel games over criminal creep getting himself shot, PLEASE CANCEL THE SEASON
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65 views • August 27, 2020
#NBA #WNBA #MLB #Bucks #LebronJames #Kenosha #JacobBlake #Boycott #KennySmith #ColbyCovington
Covington, the former UFC interim welterweight champion, turned to Twitter to criticize the NBA and MLB for postponing games as it became clear that players were mobilizing to sit out games in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. The NBA postponed all three Game 5s of its first-round playoffs, and MLB also postponed three regular season games.
The postponements came after the Milwaukee Bucks’ players refused not to take the court for their game against the Orlando Magic. The NBA said in a statement that games will be rescheduled, although the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers were considering a boycott of the rest of the season as of late Wednesday night.
The players chose not to play in protest of the police shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisc. Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back seven times as he tried to enter the driver’s side of his vehicle with his three children inside. Blake’s family said Wednesday that he is paralyzed as a result of the shooting, which was caught on video and went viral, leading to social unrest with people calling for justice.
Video sources: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/wnba-team-wears-shirts-with-jacob-blakes-name-league-postpones-games
Smith Video: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/nba-kenny-smith-walks-off-tnt-set-player-boycott
Net sources: archive.ph/ya4Aj, archive.ph/AgoBH and archive.ph/rCnrN
Youtube: youtu.be/AxcwGSDZ9IQ
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/zgmC5SW5ZkiR/
Daily Motion:
Brighteon:
Covington, the former UFC interim welterweight champion, turned to Twitter to criticize the NBA and MLB for postponing games as it became clear that players were mobilizing to sit out games in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. The NBA postponed all three Game 5s of its first-round playoffs, and MLB also postponed three regular season games.
The postponements came after the Milwaukee Bucks’ players refused not to take the court for their game against the Orlando Magic. The NBA said in a statement that games will be rescheduled, although the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers were considering a boycott of the rest of the season as of late Wednesday night.
The players chose not to play in protest of the police shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisc. Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back seven times as he tried to enter the driver’s side of his vehicle with his three children inside. Blake’s family said Wednesday that he is paralyzed as a result of the shooting, which was caught on video and went viral, leading to social unrest with people calling for justice.
Video sources: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/wnba-team-wears-shirts-with-jacob-blakes-name-league-postpones-games
Smith Video: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/nba-kenny-smith-walks-off-tnt-set-player-boycott
Net sources: archive.ph/ya4Aj, archive.ph/AgoBH and archive.ph/rCnrN
Youtube: youtu.be/AxcwGSDZ9IQ
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/zgmC5SW5ZkiR/
Daily Motion:
Brighteon:
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