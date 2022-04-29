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See The Hilarious Reason Alex Jones Was Banned From Twitter
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241 views • April 29, 2022
This is mashup from an event in September 2018 when Alex Jones confronted CNN bitch boy Oliver Darcy over his attacks and disdain for the first amendment. And them 6 months later Twitter head of censorship Vijaya Gadde reading a transcript of what words got Jones banned from the social media platform.
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