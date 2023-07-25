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Unvaccinated Children Are Healthier Than Vaccinated - Dr. Russell Blaylock (Full Interview)
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95 views • July 25, 2023

Sunfellow Health & Healing

A new study by James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D. and Dr. Russell Blaylock supports the conclusions of a study by Dr. Paul Thomas, published in November 2020 and later retracted after an anonymous reader expressed concerns.

"All the statistical data that was analyzed, what it demonstrated was that there was a remarkable difference between the chronic health and the acute health of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated." Says Russell Blaylock on this week's episode of ‘Tea Time’ on CHD.TV.

"The more vaccines that the child got, the higher the incidence of all of these disorders."

The study cited stark increases in a number of disorders -- including asthma, ear pain/infections, behavioral issues, breathing issues, eczema, allergic rhinitis + more. A renowned neuroscientist, Blaylock attributes the causes to overstimulation of the immune system with powerful adjuvants (i.e. Mercury, Aluminum) that can disrupt the system's intricate developmental process.

Excerpts From This Interview:
https://rumble.com/v1mw446-unvaccinated-children-are-healthier-than-vaccinated-dr.-russell-blaylock-ex.html

Original Rumble Video:
https://rumble.com/v1mi14i-tea-time-episode-54-unvaxxed-kids-healthier-than-vaxxed-with-russell-blaylo.html

See Also:

Peer-Reviewed, Ten-Year Study: Are Vaccinated Kids Healthier Than The Unvaccinated?
https://rumble.com/v10m6zb-peer-reviewed-ten-year-study-are-vaccinated-kids-healthier-than-the-unvacci.html

Report (pdf):
https://circleofmamas.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Paul-Thomas-Weiler.pdf

..................

"What I learned from the Covid Vaccine debacle is that regulators approving COVID vaccines, and childhood vaccines, are crooks, and the same people approve all those vaccines. They are approving COVID vaccine applications that any serious regulator, who cares about infants, would have laughed out of the room. This is all I need to know about them. If these crooks are approving 'Covid Vaxx' for infants, I cannot believe their assurances about other childhood vaccines. I will not believe that 'they are safe', or that 'they are effective' unless it is proven without the involvement of these people or the greedy companies financing fake research."

-- Igor Chudov

Crooks Who Approved "Covid Vaxx" Approved Other "Childhood Vaccines" Also
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/crooks-who-approved-covid-vaxx-approved

.......

Learn about the dark side of childhood vaccines:

Sunfellow Vaccination Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/vaccination-resource-page/

Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/too-many-sick-children/

Three Independent Studies Answer This Question: Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier?
https://rumble.com/v10m6o7-three-independent-studies-answer-this-question-do-vaccines-make-us-healthie.html

Peer-Reviewed, Ten-Year Study: Are Vaccinated Kids Healthier Than The Unvaccinated?
https://rumble.com/v10m6zb-peer-reviewed-ten-year-study-are-vaccinated-kids-healthier-than-the-unvacci.html

‘Vaccine Secrets’: What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids
https://rumble.com/v10m7rn-vaccine-secrets-what-parents-should-know-before-they-vaccinate-their-kids.html

Studies Outside the U.S. Show Unvaccinated Children Healthier than Vaccinated Children
http://healthimpactnews.com/2014/studies-outside-the-u-s-show-unvaccinated-children-healthier-than-vaccinated-children/

Studies Prove Without Doubt That Unvaccinated Children Are Far Healthier Than Their Vaccinated Peers
http://vactruth.com/2014/02/26/unvaccinated-children-healthier/

Candace Owens & Dr. Robert Malone Discuss Childhood Vaccines
https://rumble.com/v10mccn-candace-owens-and-dr.-robert-malone-discuss-childhood-vaccines.html

Steve Kirsch & Dr. Ryan Cole Discuss Childhood Vaccines
https://rumble.com/v1fx1kt-steve-kirsch-and-dr.-ryan-cole-discuss-childhood-vaccines.html

Dr. Tess Lawrie: "I Would Caution Against Taking Childhood Vaccines!"
https://rumble.com/v1jqs7p-dr.-tess-lawrie-i-would-caution-against-taking-childhood-vaccines.html

Sunfellow Health & Healing Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/sunfellow-health-healing-resource-page/

Sunfellow Health & Healing On Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-1547414

Keywords
childrenstudydisorderfull interviewunvaccinatedvaccinatedhealthierdr russell blaylockdr paul thomassunfellow health healing
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