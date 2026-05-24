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The UFO/UAP Files Release – Part 2 – Video #321
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
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On May 22nd 2026, the USG released the 2nd tranche of UFO or UAP files, available on the new government website (war.gov/ufo). In this 2nd release, there are around 64 files (6 documents, 7 audio files and 51 video files). This release is more substantial, with better videos and ability to see actual objects, but keep your wits about you.

Shownotes:

https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-uap-ufo-file-release-video-315/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/us-pastors-told-to-prepare-for-disclosure-video-314/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/ufo-disclosure-op-gains-steam-video-319/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-israel-alien-advanced-tech-connection-video-320/

https://www.war.gov/UFO/?releaseDate=Release+02#records

https://www.war.gov/UFO/#ODNI-UAP-D001-USPER-Narrative-Senior-USIC-Official

https://www.war.gov/UFO/#DOW-UAP-PR071-USAF-ANG-F-16C-callsign-CALLSIGN-Shoots-Down-UAP-over-Lake-Huron-with-Weapon-System-12-Feb-2023

https://www.war.gov/UFO/?releaseDate=Release+02#DOW-UAP-PR052-UAP-USO-Formation-CALLSIGN-Mission

https://www.war.gov/UFO/?releaseDate=Release+02#DOW-UAP-PR053-Cigar-Shaped-or-Fast-Sherical-UAP-clip-15-OCT-22

https://www.war.gov/UFO/?releaseDate=Release+02#DOW-UAP-PR054-Spherical-UAP-Erratic-movement-CALLSIGN-Mission-2022

https://www.war.gov/UFO/?releaseDate=Release+02#DOW-UAP-PR051-Syrian-UAP-instant-acceleration

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.

Keywords
aliensufouapufo filesuap filesufo file release2nd tranche
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