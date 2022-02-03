03-02-2022 Wasted: Time & Season Part 8 The Harvest

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COOKING - Exodus 29:2 cand unleavened bread, unleavened cakes mixed with oil, and unleavened wafers smeared with oil. You shall make them of fine wheat flour. (ESV)
ANOINTING - Exodus 29:7 You shall take the anointing oil and pour it on his head and anoint him. (ESV)