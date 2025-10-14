US carries out another ‘LETHAL’ attack on alleged ‘narcotrafficking’ boat in Int'l Waters

US carries out another ‘LETHAL’ attack on ‘narcotrafficking’ boat in International waters.

Trump says vessel operated by designated narcoterrorists off Venezuela

Donald “The Peace Maker” Trump announced that the U.S. had destroyed another boat off the coast of Venezuela.

The messaging followed the now-standard formula from Trump: it was a vessel “linked to a Designated Terrorist Organization,” allegedly traveling along a “Designated Terrorist Organization route.” According to intelligence—“trust me, bro”—the boat was supposedly trafficking narcotics.

Six men on board KILLED in missile strike

