Lawsuit Drops Bombshell on FDA's Orwellian Lie About Ivermectin





In a massive win for truth and medical freedom, the FDA has to remove ALL social media content and consumer advisories on ivermectin usage.

Dr. McCullough previously said that the FDA should be sued for misleading the public by spreading misinformation on Ivermectin's ability to treat COVID-19 – causing unnecessary deaths.

Now, it's happening.

The complaint cites U.S. law, including the provision that the FDA “may not interfere with the authority of a health care provider to prescribe or administer any legally marked device to a patient for any condition or disease within a legitimate health care practitioner-patient relationship.”

Dr. Bowden (@MdBreathe), one of the plaintiffs in this lawsuit, writes:

"FDA loses its war on ivermectin and agrees to remove all social media posts and consumer directives regarding ivermectin and COVID, including its most popular tweet in FDA history. This landmark case sets an important precedent in limiting FDA overreach into the doctor-patient relationship."