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Brass & Iron: Red Storm Rising Episode 2
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1 view • December 31, 2021
Wow a lot going on in this one. GE Walkout, CodemonkeyZ on CNN, Jim Jordan and Judge Gohmert destroy Merrick Garland, Don’t tread on Florida, Kari Lake and of course MTG. If you ain’t based you are in the wrong place!
CodemonkeyZ on CNN
https://t.me/PepeMatter/5049
GE Walkout
https://t.me/PepeMatter/5060
MTG Warroom
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/37844
Jim Jordan
https://rumble.com/vo1d1r-jim-jordan-goes-off-on-ag-garland.html
https://rumble.com/vo1rjf-jim-jordan-mentions-the-great-awakening-to-ag-garland.html
Eye of the Tiger
https://youtu.be/NZpmH_6tHjQ
Hands of Liberty
https://rumble.com/vgo9fl-bryson-gray-gun-totin-patriot-ft.-forgiato-blow-directed-by-ghost-official-.html
Follow me on:
pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
CodemonkeyZ on CNN
https://t.me/PepeMatter/5049
GE Walkout
https://t.me/PepeMatter/5060
MTG Warroom
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/37844
Jim Jordan
https://rumble.com/vo1d1r-jim-jordan-goes-off-on-ag-garland.html
https://rumble.com/vo1rjf-jim-jordan-mentions-the-great-awakening-to-ag-garland.html
Eye of the Tiger
https://youtu.be/NZpmH_6tHjQ
Hands of Liberty
https://rumble.com/vgo9fl-bryson-gray-gun-totin-patriot-ft.-forgiato-blow-directed-by-ghost-official-.html
Follow me on:
pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
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