Honda & Acura Recall 259,000 Vehicles Over Brake Pedal Defect | Safety Alert 2025
Honda & Acura Recall 259,000 Vehicles Over Brake Pedal Defect | Safety Alert 2025

Honda and Acura recall 259,000 vehicles from 2019-2022 due to a brake pedal sticking issue that risks delayed braking. Check if your car is affected and get free repairs. Stay safe with News Plus Globe.

#HondaRecall #AcuraRecall #BrakePedalDefect #CarSafety #VehicleRecall #Honda #Acura #NewsPlusGlobe #AutomotiveSafety #RecallAlert

automotive newsnews plus globenhtsa recallhonda recall 2025acura recallbrake pedal defectvehicle safety recallhonda brake issueacura brake recall259000 vehicles recalledautomotive safetycar safety alerthonda accord recallacura tlx recallbrake pedal stickingfree vehicle repaircar owners alertvehicle defectbrake system recallcar safety 2025
