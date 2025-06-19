© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Honda & Acura Recall 259,000 Vehicles Over Brake Pedal Defect | Safety Alert 2025
Honda and Acura recall 259,000 vehicles from 2019-2022 due to a brake pedal sticking issue that risks delayed braking. Check if your car is affected and get free repairs. Stay safe with News Plus Globe.
