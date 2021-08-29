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Weekly Report - August 29th, 2021
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51 views • September 01, 2021
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Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
HEADLINES:
*Human Trafficking update: 47 victims rescued, 102 arrested in human trafficking stings across Missouri and 11 other states.
* Vaccine genocide and COVID-19 plandemic update: The European Union continues to accumulate casualties because of the vaccines.
* Vaccine genocide and COVID-19 plandemic update: A coroner confirms BBC's radio host, Lisa Shaw, died due to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
*International update: Joe Biden loses all support due to his botched exit strategy in Afghanistan, as 13 marines are KIA, and thousands are left stranded.
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Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
HEADLINES:
*Human Trafficking update: 47 victims rescued, 102 arrested in human trafficking stings across Missouri and 11 other states.
* Vaccine genocide and COVID-19 plandemic update: The European Union continues to accumulate casualties because of the vaccines.
* Vaccine genocide and COVID-19 plandemic update: A coroner confirms BBC's radio host, Lisa Shaw, died due to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
*International update: Joe Biden loses all support due to his botched exit strategy in Afghanistan, as 13 marines are KIA, and thousands are left stranded.
You can also follow me on:
Website: https://www.totaldisclosure.net
Podcast: https://www.subscribestar.com/totaldisclosure
Fundraiser: https://gogetfunding.com/total-disclosure/
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/totaldisclosureshop
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/lion-disclosure
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/totaldisclosure
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louderthanlove1/
Telegram: https://t.me/totaldisclosure
Telegram Chat: https://t.me/totaldisclosure1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQzAaYSU94SFgG7KHnxSHug
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YJmAS1iSOeY3/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/totaldisclosure
MeWe 1: https://mewe.com/p/louderthanlove
MeWe 2: https://mewe.com/p/totaldisclosure
Email: [email protected]
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-310505
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@totaldisclosure:5
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