A 757 Did Not Hit The Pentagon On 9/11

What The Hell Happened At The Pentagon On 9/11?
* Adam Eisenberg was an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company in the 3rd U.S. Infantry.
* He spent approximately 240 hours on site at the Pentagon between September 11th & 30th, 2001.
* He was engaged in Operation Noble Eagle, our nation’s initial response to what happened.
Redacted News (20 September 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RgRjZ2fXx0
https://rumble.com/v6z89oq-confirmed-a-757-did-not-hit-the-pentagon-on-911-says-military-witnesses-on-.html