The Big Jobs Lie
An Economy In Decline

* [Bidan]: it may look bad, but it’s not a recession!

* 1M jobs despite negative growth? Hmmm.

* These fake numbers helped [Bidan] — and also gave Powell a justification to continue raising interest rates.

* Raising rates is a problem when the economy is faltering and people don’t have jobs; it could cause a collapse.

* Why should we trust the gubment’s numbers ever again?


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-why-are-they-lying-us-about-this


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317572524112

