The Big Jobs Lie

An Economy In Decline
* [Bidan]: it may look bad, but it’s not a recession!
* 1M jobs despite negative growth? Hmmm.
* These fake numbers helped [Bidan] — and also gave Powell a justification to continue raising interest rates.
* Raising rates is a problem when the economy is faltering and people don’t have jobs; it could cause a collapse.
* Why should we trust the gubment’s numbers ever again?
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-why-are-they-lying-us-about-this
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 December 2022
