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Apple just Announced, YOUR PRIVACY IS OVER! EDWARD SNOWDEN REACTS ( #SpyPhone)
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141 views • August 22, 2021
Thanks for this video go to, Forever Inspired
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUknx2a1RPE&;ab_channel=ForeverInspired
Apple just Announced, YOUR PRIVACY IS OVER!| EDWARD SNOWDEN REACTS
🛎️ For more inspiring and motivation videos please subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
👉 Click this link to order a copy of Edward Snowden's New Book "Permanent record"
https://amzn.to/3cHWuHA
👉Protect your PRIVACY with this webcam cover slide https://amzn.to/3cCFJgZ
👉 Get Edward Snowden on audible for 30 days FREE trial. https://amzn.to/3tQoG17
►► Don't forget to subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV (Forever Inspired)
►► Press the bell icon to get notified, when new videos are published.
*ACKNOWLEDGMENT
We want to give a special thanks to for this awesome interview with Edward Snowden.
- Disclaimer: Some of these links are affiliate links where I'll earn a small commission if you make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
🔊SPEAKER: Edward Snowden
INTERVIEWER:
If you’re a Follower of the great work of Edward Snowden's work, please check out our playlist for more motivational videos:
https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
►Inspired By:
👉 Joe Rogan Experience 1536 - Edward Snowden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Rl82...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Edward Snowden on Apple's SHOCKING Announcement about your PRIVACY ( 2021)
👉 Full Interview: Edward Snowden On Trump, Privacy, And Threats To Democracy | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9yK1...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 THEY ARE HIDING THIS FROM YOU SINCE THE BEGINNING 👁 with David Icke
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALi3I...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 "It was all ORGANIZED" | IT Happened AGAIN!
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4AaA...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
► SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
🎥Video footage: all video footage used is either licensed through either CC-BY or from Videoblocks.
🎶Music: Audiojungle
👉FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching purposes.
-It is not transformative in nature.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form. We do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. Our understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use, however, given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, we have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUknx2a1RPE&;ab_channel=ForeverInspired
Apple just Announced, YOUR PRIVACY IS OVER!| EDWARD SNOWDEN REACTS
🛎️ For more inspiring and motivation videos please subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
👉 Click this link to order a copy of Edward Snowden's New Book "Permanent record"
https://amzn.to/3cHWuHA
👉Protect your PRIVACY with this webcam cover slide https://amzn.to/3cCFJgZ
👉 Get Edward Snowden on audible for 30 days FREE trial. https://amzn.to/3tQoG17
►► Don't forget to subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV (Forever Inspired)
►► Press the bell icon to get notified, when new videos are published.
*ACKNOWLEDGMENT
We want to give a special thanks to for this awesome interview with Edward Snowden.
- Disclaimer: Some of these links are affiliate links where I'll earn a small commission if you make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
🔊SPEAKER: Edward Snowden
INTERVIEWER:
If you’re a Follower of the great work of Edward Snowden's work, please check out our playlist for more motivational videos:
https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
►Inspired By:
👉 Joe Rogan Experience 1536 - Edward Snowden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Rl82...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Edward Snowden on Apple's SHOCKING Announcement about your PRIVACY ( 2021)
👉 Full Interview: Edward Snowden On Trump, Privacy, And Threats To Democracy | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9yK1...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 THEY ARE HIDING THIS FROM YOU SINCE THE BEGINNING 👁 with David Icke
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALi3I...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 "It was all ORGANIZED" | IT Happened AGAIN!
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4AaA...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
► SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
🎥Video footage: all video footage used is either licensed through either CC-BY or from Videoblocks.
🎶Music: Audiojungle
👉FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching purposes.
-It is not transformative in nature.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form. We do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. Our understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use, however, given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, we have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.
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