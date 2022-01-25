© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Robert E. Willner MD, PHD 1994.. DARED to question Fauci and 'Science' [17.01.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • January 25, 2022
Note: Remember the Fucking History... Follow the Fucking Money...
DNA Terminator... Stay away from ALL Big Parmas 'Medicine' 'Drugs'... There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Shortly after exposing Dr. Fauci and the NIH in this speech, Dr. Robert Willner died of a "heart attack"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKrMq0BmlMs
The author of the book 'Deadly Deception' Dr. Robert E. Willner MD, PHD, Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide thirty years ago. "For nearly thirty years, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been an un-elected medical science bureaucrat directing the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH.)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr.+robert+e.+willner&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Willner
Original title: 11th Commandment... Thou Shall NOT Question Fauci, WHO, or Science!
The proof that Sex and HIV does not cause AIDS and that Fauci is a sick Satanic massmurderer.
Here is the original hour long speech. Definitely worth watching: https://youtu.be/y2Q0rpnXq7Q
The video I showed that put me in YouTube Jail https://odysee.com/@KrelboyneKipp:f/20220116_720p:6
January 17th, 2022 - 15 views
Krelboyne Kipp - 16 Followers
https://odysee.com/@KrelboyneKipp:f/20220116_720p:6
https://odysee.com/@KrelboyneKipp:f
11th Commandment... Thou Shall NOT Question Fauci, WHO, or Science!
9 views Jan 24, 2022
Krelboyne Kipp - 227 subscribers
https://youtu.be/YiFiPU9YWg8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg
DNA Terminator... Stay away from ALL Big Parmas 'Medicine' 'Drugs'... There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Shortly after exposing Dr. Fauci and the NIH in this speech, Dr. Robert Willner died of a "heart attack"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKrMq0BmlMs
The author of the book 'Deadly Deception' Dr. Robert E. Willner MD, PHD, Accused Anthony Fauci Of Genocide thirty years ago. "For nearly thirty years, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been an un-elected medical science bureaucrat directing the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH.)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr.+robert+e.+willner&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Willner
Original title: 11th Commandment... Thou Shall NOT Question Fauci, WHO, or Science!
The proof that Sex and HIV does not cause AIDS and that Fauci is a sick Satanic massmurderer.
Here is the original hour long speech. Definitely worth watching: https://youtu.be/y2Q0rpnXq7Q
The video I showed that put me in YouTube Jail https://odysee.com/@KrelboyneKipp:f/20220116_720p:6
January 17th, 2022 - 15 views
Krelboyne Kipp - 16 Followers
https://odysee.com/@KrelboyneKipp:f/20220116_720p:6
https://odysee.com/@KrelboyneKipp:f
11th Commandment... Thou Shall NOT Question Fauci, WHO, or Science!
9 views Jan 24, 2022
Krelboyne Kipp - 227 subscribers
https://youtu.be/YiFiPU9YWg8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.