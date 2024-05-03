“KREESCHIAN!”, Jesuit Protestants, Owen Benjamin, Sports, Blasphemous Talmud, bin Laden, Witchcraft

CTB 2024-05-02 Owen Benjamin’s Demons

Topic list:

* Johnny on Christianity.

* DOCTOR Chuck Missler: was he sincerely fooled in teaching Jesuit eschatology?

* Catholic critic Dave Hunt: was he sincerely fooled in teaching Jesuit eschatology?

* John Ankerberg gives promotes the myth that MacArthur, Sproul and Kennedy were Catholic critics.

* What’s missing from “Catholics believe THIS but Protestants believe THAT”?

* Katherine Kuhlman, Lonnie Frisbee, Jonathan Roumie and Greg Laurie: JESUIT Revolution.

* Owen Benjamin is a vicious hater of Jesus Christ: the secret to his success.

* A balanced perspective on Tom Cowan.

* Brendan O’Connell and Mike Gill.

* Sports: when are they “toxic”?

* Benjamin’s story doesn’t pass the smell test.

* Benjamin’s criticism of “the Trinity”: seriously?

* The Talmud is filled with ridiculous stories and vicious attacks on Jesus of Nazareth.

* Was Ray Liotta another clot-shot death?

* Is “COVID” causing “accelerated aging”? Chekov knows!

* The anniversary of the “death of bin Laden”.

* “A Nobel Lie”, “TWA 800”: how can you do one documentary on a U.S. government false flag and walk away?

* What do Jack Cashill, Jerome Corsi and Joseph Farah all have in common?

* New Zealanders are not getting their guns back: here’s what’s left for them.

* Does Larry Wessels know what’s wrong with Catholicism?

* British police “paedophile whistleblower” Jon Wedger: is he sincere?

* How can you tell if a revolution is real? Here’s an example in history.

* Revisiting “Guccifer”.

* What religions run Jimmy Dore’s show for him?

* Eric Jon Phelps vs. Frederick Tupper Saussy: the Jesuit East India Company.

* The witchcraft of the Jesuits built Romerica.

* The one eye of “Mar Mari Emmanuel”.

_____________________

_____________________

_____________________

_____________________

_____________________

_____________________

_____________________

