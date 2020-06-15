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Trumps Jesuit Schooling
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100 views • June 15, 2020
Congressional Record-Senate,64th Congress 1st Session,Volume 53 Part 7,page 6781,25 April 1916. SECRET TREATY OF VERONA=Jesuit plan for Control of America.Extreme Oath of the Jesuits these 2 documents display the Roman Catholic Agenda and intent of usurpation of American Government.
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