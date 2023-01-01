Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Changes to Expect in 2023 and How Can We Prepare
835 views
channel image
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
Published Yesterday |
Donate

🌎DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


Get ready for Earth shattering events starting with the movement from the USD being the world's currency to BRICS massively pulling in global wealth. More inflation and the de-industrialization of Europe will gain steam with greater and greater fertilizer shortages.


▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●


🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030


🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -


🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030


●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●


https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***


🌎 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com


🌎 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw


🌎 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9


●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326


Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030


LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.

Keywords
inflationsolutionscrop lossesfirewoodnew erafood priceseconomy foodeconomic cyclesdriving bancivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextimmediate outlookinsight and analysisfood energyinformed decisionsbrics currencygold buyingsilver buyingpaper dollarsproblem bank listhigh energy pricesburning firewood europemineral reserves by countrymineral production

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket