DC Pipe Bomber: Why So Long?

Instead of this being a story of white supremacy, it’s yet another story of a [lone] nutbag.

The press claim the motive could be that he believed the 2020 election was rigged.

Yet he started collecting supplies for the bombs a year prior.

He also worked for his dad’s bail bonds business, which specialized in freeing illegals from ICE.

They sued President Trump’s DHS over its deportation policies.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (5 December 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6386087518112