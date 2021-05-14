© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor Christiane Northrup | What's Really in the COVID-19 Vaccinations? - Thrivetime Show
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • May 14, 2021
I DON'T KNOW WHY ANYONE WOULD BE AGAINST BEING VACCINATED
336% INCREASED MISCARRIAGES IN THE UK
SYNTHETICALLY INDUCED, PERMANENTLY MANIPULATED, HUMAN GENETIC CODE
THE USE AND ABUSE OF EXPERIMENTAL. NON-TRADITIONALLY DEVELOPED 'VACCINES'
THE VERY REAL POSSIBILITY THAT THESE VACCINES DON'T VACCINATE, THAT THEY ACTUALLY OVERDRIVE THE HUMAN IMMUNE SYSTEM ON PURPOSE THROUGH WHAT IS KNOWN AS PATHOGENIC PRIMING, POTENTIATING MASSIVE SYSTEMIC CYTOKINE STORM ONCE TRIGGERED, MEDICALLY IDENTIFIED AS - AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASE
Dr. Northup also suggests that this synthetic modification of the human biologic operating system (the verbiage used by the manufacturers) may be permanent once introduced, and that it may be considered a permanent synthetic change in humanity.
Doctor Christiane Northrup | What's Really in the COVID-19 Vaccinations? Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS Published May 13, 2021
https://rumble.com/vgzfxn-doctor-christiane-northrup-what-is-really-in-the-covid-vaccinations.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
336% INCREASED MISCARRIAGES IN THE UK
SYNTHETICALLY INDUCED, PERMANENTLY MANIPULATED, HUMAN GENETIC CODE
THE USE AND ABUSE OF EXPERIMENTAL. NON-TRADITIONALLY DEVELOPED 'VACCINES'
THE VERY REAL POSSIBILITY THAT THESE VACCINES DON'T VACCINATE, THAT THEY ACTUALLY OVERDRIVE THE HUMAN IMMUNE SYSTEM ON PURPOSE THROUGH WHAT IS KNOWN AS PATHOGENIC PRIMING, POTENTIATING MASSIVE SYSTEMIC CYTOKINE STORM ONCE TRIGGERED, MEDICALLY IDENTIFIED AS - AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASE
Dr. Northup also suggests that this synthetic modification of the human biologic operating system (the verbiage used by the manufacturers) may be permanent once introduced, and that it may be considered a permanent synthetic change in humanity.
Doctor Christiane Northrup | What's Really in the COVID-19 Vaccinations? Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS Published May 13, 2021
https://rumble.com/vgzfxn-doctor-christiane-northrup-what-is-really-in-the-covid-vaccinations.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.