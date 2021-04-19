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Best & Taylor Intel (4/19/2021): Russian-Ukraine War Close — Putin Gives the Finger?
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90 views • April 20, 2021
Russia No-Fly Zone, Communications Jamming, More Tanks More Troops & More…
Putin gave NATO a six-day warning to get out of Ukraine or they would attack, and that deadline ends 4-21 but over here in the evening hours of 4-20. Will Russia carry out this promise of attack or not? Putin appears to be in no mood to back down and because NATO has INCREASED its presence in Ukraine in order to provoke Russia to launch its war it seems it is a sure thing. Global Deep State has always wanted to contain Russia or destroy it and wants a global world war to establish their New World Order. Everyone might be in for big surprise as we don’t know the twists and turns of this. Remember it is Russia and her allies that go into Israel as well, so we have to wait and see how this all plays out and more on tonight’s flash update… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Putin gave NATO a six-day warning to get out of Ukraine or they would attack, and that deadline ends 4-21 but over here in the evening hours of 4-20. Will Russia carry out this promise of attack or not? Putin appears to be in no mood to back down and because NATO has INCREASED its presence in Ukraine in order to provoke Russia to launch its war it seems it is a sure thing. Global Deep State has always wanted to contain Russia or destroy it and wants a global world war to establish their New World Order. Everyone might be in for big surprise as we don’t know the twists and turns of this. Remember it is Russia and her allies that go into Israel as well, so we have to wait and see how this all plays out and more on tonight’s flash update… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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