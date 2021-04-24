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LEVEL (Flat Earth Film) PG Version
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978 views • April 24, 2021
It's time for the world to get on our LEVEL:
Produced by Hibbeler Productions: https://www.youtube.com/user/HibbelerProductions
Narrated by Eric Dubay: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy: https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo: https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrotheology
Tanner Stewart: https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa: https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
If you'd like to support Hibbeler Productions, visit www.levelthefilm.com and stream in HD
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Produced by Hibbeler Productions: https://www.youtube.com/user/HibbelerProductions
Narrated by Eric Dubay: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy: https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo: https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrotheology
Tanner Stewart: https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa: https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
If you'd like to support Hibbeler Productions, visit www.levelthefilm.com and stream in HD
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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