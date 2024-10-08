Kids being assaulted on school bus...WHY?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 18 We discuss the violence on school busses and give a perspective of why it needs to stop. The advent of cameras have made people almost cruel as they cheer on the incident. WE need to stop violence against others! Has the political environment justified persons of color to get away with harming whites? We have some fun at the end:)
00:00 Introduction
01:36 Media Bias
02:23 The beatdown
04:59 Democrat ran cities the worst
11:42 Somethiing fun