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Piers Corbyn update on Parliament protest 6-1-21
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27 views • January 06, 2021
Piers Corbyn updates on the protest planned at parliament tomorrow (6.1.21) ahead of the vote on the national lockdown AND MANDATORY VACCINES as well as the Julian Assange bail conditions hearing..He challenges MPs to accept that all their measures and the vaccine frenzy is based on fake data / lies.
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