Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NHS DIRTY TRICKS TO STICK A JAB POISON IN YOU !!
channel image
Tilt
198 Subscribers
1067 views
Published a day ago

Video details one of the tactics employed by NHS asthma nurses to try get their poison shots into you.

Keywords
fluasthmamedicinevaxnursesinjectioncovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket