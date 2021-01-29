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Dirac's Monopole and the Creation of the Universe
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26 views • January 29, 2021
The Story of Creation according to Dirac's Monopole String as precursor for the Quantum Big Bang Singularity of the Weyl Boson as Supermembrane EpsEss also known as AbbaBaab
God Reborn - The Birth of God as a Superbrane
A Story of Intelligent Design and the Creation of the Quantum Universe in the Uniphyscon of Quantum Entangled Omnispace
The question of creation as a quantum fluctuation ex nihilo is answered as a creation ex uniphyscon as
the quantum entanglement of omnispace in the form of universal physicalized consciousness.
A free downloadable pdf version of this video is available from these sources:
https://www.academia.edu/43675282/God_Reborn_The_Birth_of_God_as_a_Superbrane_A_Story_of_Intelligent_Design_and_the_Creation_of_the_Quantum_Universe_in_the_Uniphyscon_of_Quantum_Entangled_Omnispace
God Reborn - The Birth of God as a Superbrane
A Story of Intelligent Design and the Creation of the Quantum Universe in the Uniphyscon of Quantum Entangled Omnispace
The question of creation as a quantum fluctuation ex nihilo is answered as a creation ex uniphyscon as
the quantum entanglement of omnispace in the form of universal physicalized consciousness.
A free downloadable pdf version of this video is available from these sources:
https://www.academia.edu/43675282/God_Reborn_The_Birth_of_God_as_a_Superbrane_A_Story_of_Intelligent_Design_and_the_Creation_of_the_Quantum_Universe_in_the_Uniphyscon_of_Quantum_Entangled_Omnispace
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