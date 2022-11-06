Virgin Mary Apparition In Clearwater Florida A Sign that Brought Many Back To Their Faith!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Nov 5, 2022





December 17th, 1996 - This happened just a few blocks from my house in Clearwater. My street was solid lined with cars, and I couldn't imagine what was going on. Overnight weather conditions caused this apparition. It would be impossible to drive there in my car, so I walked with the crowds to see the miracle.

Beautiful





It was so beautiful. The windows were large and dark blue, reflecting a light sky with thin white clouds, (notice the background). The apparition seemed to be floating in a swirl of rainbow colors. It reached across nine windows each one flowing into the other, forming a perfect figure of the Virgin Mary. It stretched the height of a two story building, lined across the front with tall palm trees. Pictures have not captured how beautiful it was. I felt like I was seeing a piece of heaven

Crowds





The traffic was jammed and policemen had to be called to the area. I have never witnessed anything like it. Some people were running to get to it. There were wheelchair patients. People with canes, women and children. There was crying and kneeling. Candles lit by the hundreds. Some were saying the rosary.

The weeks following , the crowds got bigger and bigger. People came from all over the world. Traffic lights had to be installed. Church services were set up with chairs and a statue was erected. Witnessing this has caused me to believe most are people want and need to believe in God. Some say they don't believe, but when something like this happens, it removes doubt and you find yourself walking toward a miracle. Something higher than yourself.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Woa-we7yRFE